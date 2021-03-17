Holmes Family Effect Mike Holmes

Fox

‘Holmes Family Effect’ Premiere Has a Negative Effect on Fox’s Ratings

March 17, 2021

CBS procedurals top Tuesday primetime

Mike Holmes’ “Holmes Family Effect” may have a positive effect on local communities, but it did not have the same impact on Fox’s Tuesday ratings.

Airing two hours of the imported CTV (Canada) show, Fox finished fifth on broadcast in total viewers — behind Univision. It tied ABC and Telemundo for fourth place in the key ratings demo, adults 18-49. That trio ranked behind Univision in primetime demo ratings.

