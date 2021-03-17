‘Holmes Family Effect’ Premiere Has a Negative Effect on Fox’s Ratings

CBS procedurals top Tuesday primetime

Airing two hours of the imported CTV (Canada) show, Fox finished fifth on broadcast in total viewers — behind Univision. It tied ABC and Telemundo for fourth place in the key ratings demo, adults 18-49. That trio ranked behind Univision in primetime demo ratings.

Mike Holmes’ “Holmes Family Effect” may have a positive effect on local communities, but it did not have the same impact on Fox’s Tuesday ratings.

CBS won the evening with “NCIS” and two other procedurals.

Also Read: Why Fox Content Boss Doesn't Want More 'Holmes Family Effect' - But Will Take More Mike Holmes

Last Tuesday, Fox had a better primetime performance simply airing a “Resident” episode and a rerun. Production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused quite the scheduling headache, something TheWrap discussed recently with Fox Entertainment’s executive vice president of program planning and content strategy Dan Harrison. Read our “Holmes Family Effect”-centric interview here.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 9.5 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” drew a 0.7/5 and 7.9 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 6.2 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 3.6 million. For NBC, “Young Rock” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 2.9 million viewers. “Kenan” at 8:30 got a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers. At 9, “This Is Us” picked things back up with a 0.8/5 and 4.8 million viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 closed out primetime to a 0.4/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Marks 52 Straight Weeks as Top-Rated Daytime Talk Show Among Women

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was seventh with 1 million.

For ABC, “To Tell the Truth” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. Following reruns, “Soul of a Nation” at 10 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

For Fox, “Holmes Family Effect” aired throughout the entirety of the network’s two-hour primetime window, averaging the numbers we specified above.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in total viewers with 1.1 million. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers.