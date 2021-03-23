Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family’ to End With Current Season

Hallmark Channel’s daytime “Home & Family” will end with its current season, which is its ninth. The series finale is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The show will slow before it completely stops: On Monday, April 5, “Home & Family” is shifting to a one-hour format airing three days per week. It was previously a two-hour show airing every weekday.

“The 9th and current season of ‘Home & Family’ will be the series’ last,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work, and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new 1-hour, 3-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

“Home & Family” is currently on its second production hiatus due to COVID-19. It is set to return on April 5.

Mark Steines used to sit in the seat now occupied by Mathison. Steines was abruptly fired in June 2018, but no one got much of an explanation as to why — including Mark.

“Today Hallmark Channel has parted ways with Mark Steines as the co-host of the network’s lifestyle series ‘Home & Family,'” the cable channel told TheWrap at the time. “We are extremely grateful to Mark for his incredible work and wish him all the best success in his future endeavors.”

Mixing the #MeToo climate in Hollywood with the sudden and unclear way the Crown Media cable channel announced it was severing ties with the “Entertainment Tonight” alum, some viewers wildly speculated online about possible misconduct.

But there wasn’t “anything negative” behavior-wise when it came to Steines, a Hallmark Channel insider told us back then. It was merely a mid-contract decision to change the show’s creative direction.

We guess it didn’t take — not for the long-term, at least.

Variety first reported the news that “Home & Family” was ending.