Brooklynn Prince Balances Solving a Murder Mystery and 4th Grade in Apple’s ‘Home Before Dark’ Trailer (Video)

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for “Home Before Dark,” its Hilde Lysiak-inspired mystery series, on Friday, featuring star Brooklynn Prince playing a fourth-grader who also happens to be an investigative reporting attempting to solve a murder.

In the video, which you can view above, you’ll meet Hilde Lisko (we know, we know), who moves with her family to her father’s (played by Jim Sturgess) old hometown, where she slowly becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of a crime that was committed years ago — and that somehow involves her own dad.

Here’s the logline for the Apple show, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and has already been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its April 3 launch:

The dramatic mystery series, executive produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) and inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

Along with Prince and Sturgess, “Home Before Dark” stars Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Michael Weston, Aziza Scott, and Louis Herthum.

The mystery series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner. Other executive producers include Joy Gorman Wettels for Anonymous Content, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.

“Home Before Dark” joins a growing slate of original series available on Apple TV+ including, but not limited to, “The Morning Show,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Little America,” “Truth Be Told,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Servant” and “Dickinson.”

“Home Before Dark” launches Friday, April 3 on Apple TV+.