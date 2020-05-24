‘Homecoming’ Director Breaks Down Walter Cruz’s Dark – and Deadly – Turn in Season 2

“He’s being deeply haunted by something,” director Kyle Patrick Alvarez tells TheWrap

| May 24, 2020 @ 11:00 AM

(The following story contains spoilers for the entire second of Amazon Prime’s “Homecoming”)

“Homecoming” ends its second season much less ambiguously than the Sam Esmail-directed freshman run. And in much, much deadlier fashion, thanks to Walter Cruz (Stephan James).

It turns out Cruz wasn’t the mellowed out, seemingly-happy guy that Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) believed him to be when she caught up with him in that diner three years after he was experimented on at the Homecoming facility. It turns out, according to director Kyle Patrick Alvarez, that having parts of your mind wiped has some long-term consequences, especially when you find out who is responsible.

“I always saw and felt Heidi understood that Walter had become this idealistic version of himself. That he was here, he was in his happy place in a way,” Alvarez told TheWrap. “I think what the season does, it says ‘No, he’s being deeply haunted by something and it’s driving him to a really dark and angry place.'”

Also Read: 'Homecoming' Director Describes How Julia Roberts Might Have Returned for Season 2

That “angry place” manifests itself in the finale, when Walter, with the help of pushed-out Geist Group founder Leonard Geist, commits mass murder after serving everyone poison. That included Alex/Jackie’s (Janelle Monae) girlfriend Audrey Temple (Hong Chau), as well as Francine Bunda (Joan Cusack).

Alvarez said it was the combination of Walter not only figuring out why he couldn’t remember most of his service time — he is led to believe it’s because of brain surgery — but also that “Jackie” was going to do it to him again. And then he met with Leonard at his farm, who told him that Geist was going to start dosing others with this memory-loss drug (remember, the Homecoming project had long-been shut down by this point). That confluence of events led Walter to think “we have an emergency we need to do something about.”

And since Leonard, who had effectively been pushed out of his own company (he wanted to destroy the berries that cause the memory-loss effect), was “already off the deep end,” that’s how you get to an “alchemy where you can believe that these people would take some dire actions and somewhat even, arguably, absurdist actions to handle the situation,” Alvarez explains.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 35

Here’s when 34 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE