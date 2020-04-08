‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Teaser: Janelle Monae Wakes Up Alone in a Rowboat (Video)

Amazon series returns in May

| April 8, 2020 @ 10:29 AM

Amazon has dropped a new teaser for Season 2 of “Homecoming,” and it opens to find star Janelle Monáe alone in a rowboat in the middle of a lake — with no oars.

In the new season, which premieres May 22, Monáe’s character has no memory of how she wound up in the middle of a lake — or even who she is. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative,” according to Amazon.

Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, “who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway — if only he can remember,” Amazon adds.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video to Stream Titles From Canceled 2020 SXSW Film Festival For Free

Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, “an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.”

New cast members this season are Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder, Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, described as an equally eccentric military woman.

“Homecoming” co-showrunners and executive producers are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast that the show is based on. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directs the second season and also executive produces. Homecoming is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, and also executive produced by Julia Roberts, through her production company Red Om Films, Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

