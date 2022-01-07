The classic 1950s sitcom “The Honeymooners” is getting a “female-driven reboot” from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow, through their Two Shakes Entertainment.

Lindsey Shockley, whose credits include executive producing on the award-winning ABC comedy “Black-ish,” as well as “Mixed-ish,” will write and executive produce, with Kelly Park (“Country Comfort”) set as director.

The logline: “‘The Honeymooners’ is a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”

No casting has been announced.

The original, iconic series about two working-class couples ran only one season on CBS from 1955-1956. Jackie Gleason created and starred in the sitcom as bus driver Ralph Kramden, along with Audrey Meadows as his wife Alice, Art Carney as sewer worker Ed Norton, and Joyce Randolph as Norton’s wife, Trixie.

It spawned several classic TV catchphrases, including “And away we go…” and “To the moon, Alice, to the moon!” as Ralph threatened to belt Alice, but never did.

Shockley’s credits include HBO’s “Hello Ladies,” ABC’s “Benched” and USA’s “Trophy Wife.” She is repped by WME and attorney David Matlof.

Park worked as an acting coach in television before turning to comedy directing. She directed the pilots for ABC’s “Black Don’t Crack” Netflix’s “Country Comfort.” Park is represented by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Two Shakes recently sold “Angel City” to the CW and their TBS pilot “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” has been picked up to series.