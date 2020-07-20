Those who can’t do, teach. Jake Johnson’s high school basketball coach, Ben Hopkins, is proving that point in the first teaser for Netflix’s animated comedy, “Hoops.”

The series, executive produced by Chris Lord and Phil Miller, will debut on Netflix on Aug. 21. You can watch the teaser in the video above.

Johnson voices the role of Coach Ben Hopkins, who is described as “a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his God-awful team will take him to the ‘big leagues.'”

The voice cast also includes Rob Riggle as his dad, Barry, and Natasha Leggero as his estranged wife, Shannon. Ron Funches plays Ben’s assistant coach and best friend, Ron, while Cleo King voices the principal of Lenwood High School, Opal. A.D. Miles will play high-schooler, Matty.

“Hoops” is created and written by Ben Hoffman. He will also executive produce, along with Johnson, Seth Cohen, and the Lord Miller Productions duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, and Bento Box the animation studio.

“Hoops” will join fellow adult animated sitcoms at Netflix, “F Is for Family” and “Big Mouth.”

