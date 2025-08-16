Hot Mic Catches Frustrated Jake Tapper On Air: ‘Just Give Me My Show Back!’ | Video

Anderson Cooper attempts to bail out the host of “The Lead”

Stephanie kaloi
Jake Tapper attends the Jake Tapper And Alex Thompson In Conversation With David Remnick: Original Sin - President Biden's 2024 Campaign at 92NY on May 27, 2025 in New York City
Jake Tapper attends the Jake Tapper And Alex Thompson In Conversation With David Remnick: Original Sin – President Biden's 2024 Campaign at 92NY on May 27, 2025 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A seemingly frustrated Jake Tapper was caught on a hot mic during a special edition of “The Lead” on Friday — and Anderson Cooper attempted to step in and mitigate the situation.

In a clip making the rounds online, CNN’s guest John King said, “Only if they announced a total ceasefire, air, land, ground, would that be acceptable to Ukraine? Otherwise, we’re going to keep going and keep going, but we’re going to know in a few minutes,” before Cooper added, “Let’s go back to Jake in Anchorage. Jake?”

“I’m fine. Just give me my show back!” Tapper was caught saying before Cooper jumped back in with, “The show’s back!”

A startled Tapper continued, “All right, here we go. So, let’s go now to Senator Schiff who we have here. Senator Schiff is joining me, ready to go in — the senator — the Democratic senator from California.”

Tapper and Cooper were on hand for the Alaska Summit. Donald Trump welcomed Vladmir Putin to the United States Friday.

During a segment on MSNBC the same day, Foreign Policy editor-in-chief and MSNBC contributor Ravi Agrawal and host Katy Tur mocked Trump for rolling out a “literal red carpet” for Russia’s president.

“That way that he embraces and lights up when he sees Vladimir Putin, [who is] not our ally, who we have a hostile relationship with, is so different, and I think it’s so hard to understand,” Tur said.

“If you are any leader anywhere in the world right now, you’re looking at this and you see two things,” Agrawal added. “One is that the rules don’t matter. Friendships don’t matter, democracy doesn’t matter.”

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

