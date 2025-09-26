“House of Guinness” has officially landed on Netflix, and it’s inspired by the real-life Guinness family, the affluent Irish family that became famous for its successful endeavors in brewing, banking and politics.

“House of Guinness,” which comes from Steven Knight — the creator of the “Peaky Blinders — follows the life and rise of the Guinness children and premiered on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Here’s Netflix’s description of the series: “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

So who plays who and where do you know these actors from? Check out our complete “House of Guinness” cast and character guide below.

Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Anthony Boyle comes in as the eldest brother of the Guinness family, Arthur Guinness. He’s an educated, confident man who enjoys the finer things in life, and much up his upbringing was spent in London, so he boasts an English accent unlike his Dublin-raised siblings. He loves his life in London, and the terms of his father’s will regarding the brewery threatens it. He is inspired by the real-life Arthur Guinness, the son of Sir Benjamin Guinness. Boyle’s acting work includes “Say Nothing,” “Manhunt,” “Masters of the Air,” Shardlake,” “Derry Girls” and more. He originated the role of Scorpius Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and in the West End.

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness Louis Partridge stars as Edward Guinness, the youngest sibling of the Guinness kids. Unlike his older brother Arthur, he is intrigued by the inner workings of the family brewery and has spent his years studying the business. Louis is ambitious and has his own creative plans for the business, which is why he thinks he should be the one to take it over, but with him being the younger brother, he’s not always taken seriously. He is inspired by Edward Guinness, the third son of Sir Benjamin. Partridge is most famous for starring in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” movies and starred in “The Lost Girls,” “Pistol,” “Disclaimer,” “Jay Kelly,” “Medici,” “Beneath Water” and “Ferryman.”

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket Emily Fairn stars as Anne Plunket, the only girl in the Guinness sibling bunch. Don’t let the last name fool you, she may have taken her husband’s last name and may be the one who represents her family name the best. However, she’s not that delighted to be in her marriage, which is to a man who is 11 years older. While she isn’t considered much when it comes to her family’s business, she does plan to use the social status to her benefit. She is inspired by Anne Guinness, the only daughter of Sir Benjamin. Fairn previously starred in “Saturday Night,” “Mary and George,” and the “Black Mirror” episode “Demon 79.”

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness Fionn O’Shea stars as Benjamin Guinness, the Guinness sibling that’s often overlooked, and maybe for good reason, as he has a gambling addiction. Even though he’s passed over, he has the sweetest heart among his siblings, which often attracts women who want to come in and save him from his poor habits. Ben is inspired by Benjamin Guinness, Sir Arthur’s second son. O’Shea previously starred in “Normal People” and “Masters of the Air.”

James Norton as Sean Rafferty in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) James Norton as Sean Rafferty James Norton stars as Sean Rafferty, the Guinness factor frontrunner who will do whatever is necessary to ensure the Guinness name maintains its status and reputation. His confidence allows him to woo women, and he doesn’t mind dipping into sinful activities if it means he gets a job done. Norton previously starred in “Grantchester,” “Happy Valley,” Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and more.

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane Niamh McCormack comes in as Ellen Cochrane, one of the two Cochrane children, who is younger and smarter than her brother Patrick (Seamus O’Hara). She doesn’t let the patriarchy subdue her, which props her up to be a fearless leader. McCormack previously starred in “Everything Now” and “The Magic Flute”

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges Danielle Galligan stars as Lady Olivia Hedges. She comes from a poor aristocrat family, but that doesn’t stop her from being proud of her high-profile title in the community. She knows her husband’s money can grant her the finer things in life and she doesn’t mind showing it off, even it means she’ll come off as stuck up. Olivia is inspired by the real-life aristocrat of the time with the same name. Galligan previously “Shadow and Bone,” “Lakelands,” “Obituary,” “The Walsh Sisters,” “Split Milk” and more.

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges Jack Gleeson stars as Bryon Hedges, one of Edward’s workers, who is confident, charming and has a spontaneous nature that will cement his place in society. But don’t expect to take any sides, he’s in the game for himself and himself only. Gleeson is most famous for playing Joffrey in “Game of Thrones” and also starred in “The Sandman” and “Batman Begins.”

Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness Dervla Kirwan comes in as Aunt Agnes Guinness, the shifty and slick matriarch of the family. She plays her part from behind the curtain, and is adamant that the Guinness family push their business forward. She is inspired the real-life aunt of the same name. Kirwan previously starred in “Smother,” “Silent Hours,” “Entity,” “Injustice, “Luna” and more.

Anne Skelly as Adelaide Guinness in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Anne Skelly as Adelaide Guinness Anne Skelly stars as Adelaide Guinness, a cousin of the Guinness family. She’s intelligent beyond understanding and has little to no patience for nonsense and the male suitors who don’t fit her standards. She is inspired by the real-life aristocrat of the time who share the same name. Skelly previously starred in “The Nevers,” “Death and Nightingales,” “Rose Plays Julie,” “The Sandman” and more.

Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane Seamus O’Hara plays the other half of the Cochrane duo, Patrick Cochrane. He’s got a short temper but is passionate about his work as a member of the Irish Republic. He’ll never turn his back on his sister, with whom he shows his softer side. O’Hara previously starred in “An Irish Goodbye,” “Three Keenings,” “Madrake,” “Say Nothing” and more.

Michael McElhatton as John Potter in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Michael McElhatton as John Potter Michael McElhatton plays John Potter, a loyal and sophisticated servant to the Guinness family, and though the Guinness children often annoy him, he holds them close his heart. However, he’s developed special relationship with Arthur, as the pair share the same interests and similar ways of thinking. McElhatton is most famous for playing Roose Bolton in “Game of Thrones” and previously starred in “Mammal,” “The Hallow,” “The Winter Lake,” “Chernobyl” and “Jack Ryan.”

Jessica Reynolds as Lady Christine O’Madden in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Jessica Reynolds as Lady Christine O’Madden Jessica Reynolds plays Lady Christine O’Madden, the daughter of a well-to-do Irish family who’s eying one of the Guinness brothers. Reynolds starred in “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw,” “Dark Spaces,” “Welcome to Kafkaville,” “Let It Die” and more.

David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion David Wilmot comes in as Bonnie Champion, and he’s here for the business and the business only. He facilitates the distribution of Guinness family’s brewery barrels, but he also dabbles in other controversial streams of work, including sex work, gambling and drugs. He too is only loyal to the game and he’s willing to sell out anyone if they can pay the right price. Wilmot starred in “Bodkin,” “Lies We Tell,” “The Guard,” “Dorothy Mills,” “Ordinary Love” and more.

Hilda Fay as Sultan in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Hilda Fay as Sultan Hilda Fay stars as Sultan, a unique and mysterious Irish woman who has the power to change a person’s life trajectory with just one meeting, particularly the life of one of the Guinness children. Fay previously starred in “Float Like a Butterfly,” “The Woman in the Wall,” “Let the Wrong One In,” “The Cured,” “Spilt Milk” and more.

Elizabeth Dulau in “House of Guinness” Season 1 (Netflix) Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St. Lawrence Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St. Lawrence. She has a sweet side to her, but her focus is on one of the Guinness brothers. Dulau previously starred in “Andor,” “Maternal” and more.