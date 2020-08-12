(WARNING: The following story contains MAJOR spoilers for the two-part series finale of ABC’s “Agents of SHIELD” on Wednesday.)
Unless the MCU decides to go back into the past again, it’s likely that Wednesday’s series finale of “Agents of SHIELD” represented the final appearance for Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson.
Aside from Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans, Gregg has probably appeared the most in the MCU between his small roles in Marvel’s batch of films, where he primarily existed to serve as the connective tissue between all the various films, and his starring gig on “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” Marvel’s first crack at extending its universe to the small screen.
It’s been a wild journey for Gregg, who has been brought back from the dead, twice (though the second time it was as a Life Model Decoy), played an evil doppelganger version and even moonlighted as the MCU’s version of Max Headroom. “He’s such a thoughtful and passionate actor, and with everything that was thrown his way over the course of seven years, he takes it he adjusts it processes it and then he’s right in there with us,” co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen told TheWrap.
After dying for real at the season five, Coulson was brought back as an LMD version to help the SHIELD team fight the Chronicoms, who were trying to erase the spy organization from the past in their bid to take over Earth. “His initial reaction to LMD Colson was all the existential questions that come with it, which became his story for the season,” said fellow co-showrunner Jed Whedon.
Wednesday’s finale allowed them to bring Coulson’s journey full circle, considering the series began with his first revival back in 2013, a year after Coulson was murdered by Loki (Tom Hiddelston) in “The Avengers.” After spending years feeling like he was living on borrowed time, or shouldn’t be “alive” at all, the finale on Wednesday finally sees Coulson at peace, and ready to take a well-deserved vacation (with a new and improved Lola).
“It’s a way for Colson the character to come full circle,” – Tancharoen said.
All 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)
Nobody on the internet wants to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's a topic we just can't go on ignoring. But seriously: even though this seemingly unstoppable franchise has rabid fans across the globe, no one can agree on which ones they like best (or least, for that matter). TheWrap's Film Reviews Editor Alonso Duralde take his own stab at the subject -- and no, he's not getting paid by anyone at Disney to like (or dislike, for that matter) any of these films.
Marvel
23. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
Released just five years after Ang Lee’s “Hulk,” this second attempt to make a leading man out of the big green Gamma-radiated creature proved to be similarly disappointing. If we’ve learned anything from the Avengers movies, it’s that Bruce Banner works best when he’s a supporting character (and when he’s played by Mark Ruffalo).
Marvel
22. “Ant-Man” (2015)
While this movie deserves credit for not putting the fate of mankind on the line -- the stakes are more child’s-toy-train-sized -- the film’s stabs at humor seem overplayed, and little of Paul Rudd’s natural charm comes to the forefront of what should be a breezy caper. We can only wonder what Edgar Wright’s original version might have been like.
Disney/Marvel
21. “Thor” (2011)
Director Kenneth Branagh nails the thee-and-thou of the Asgard segments, but the small town where the climax plays out is one of the screen’s cheesiest fake cities since the terrible 1980s “Supergirl” movie. On the upside, actor Chris Hemsworth demonstrates a twinkly wit in this thunder god adventure, matched with impressive brawn.
Marvel
20. “Iron Man 2" (2010)
The best MCU movies do a good job of distracting you from all the setting-up of future franchise entries; this one offers so much empire-building that it might as well have a “Pardon Our Dust” sign on it. Still, the first appearance of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, dispatching a hallway’s worth of opponents, made an unforgettable impression.
Disney/Marvel
19. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
Much as he did in “The Rocketeer,” director Joe Johnston excels at portraying the gloss of the 1940s, although the characters aren’t nearly as vivid as the USO bunting. But fear not, true believers -- Cap’s onscreen adventures got way better in his subsequent solo and team movies.
Marvel
18. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)
Firmly average, yes, but an improvement on its predecessor and a straight-up good time, skillfully balancing superheroics, second bananas, entertaining villains and the occasional killer one-liner. By no means a cornerstone of the MCU, but this one, mostly, works.
Disney/Marvel
17. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
Director and co-writer Shane Black doesn’t always have the tightest grasp on the story -- what does the nefarious Extremis do again, and why? -- but he shows off his skill at witty banter (which Robert Downey, Jr. can perform within an inch of its life) and breathtaking action (a mid-air rescue of a dozen passengers who have just tumbled out of Air Force One).
Disney/Marvel
16. “The Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)
It’s always fun when the band gets back together, but it’s also difficult to recapture the magic of that first time. This sequel offers plenty of excitement and Joss Whedon-scripted badinage, but it’s also a little overstuffed with supporting characters and set-ups for the next round of MCU movies. Lovers and haters of superhero movies can both find bolsters for their arguments here.
Disney/Marvel
15. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
The band is back together, and they're as bristly hilarious as in their first outing, but overall this sequel feels like it's just vamping (entertainingly) until the next major plot shift in the MCU. Kurt Russell pops up as Ego the Living Planet, who claims to be the long-lost father of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and while the movie is more concerned with character and emotion than plot, not all of the moving moments ring true.
Disney/Marvel
14. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
This sequel has a better sense of its own silliness than its predecessor, as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) run from the feds, battle the dimension-phasing Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and thwart the plans of a mobster (Walton Goggins), all while planning a rescue of The Wasp's mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) from another dimension. Feels more Disney -- in the Kurt-Russell-as-Dexter-Riley sense -- than Marvel, but still fun.
Disney/Marvel
13. Captain Marvel (2019)
The self-fulfillment and the 1990s retro are both played with a fairly heavy hand, but there's lots of fun to be had here, from Brie Larson's heroine, both ebullient and haunted -- nothing like amnesia to spice up yet another origin story -- to one of the greatest feline second bananas in cinema history.
12. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
It's a little tough to judge this one on its own merits since it's so clearly half a movie; we won't really know how this film comes to fruition until we get the sequel. But in the meantime, it does a fairly impressive job of juggling some 25 major MCU characters and keeping its sense of humor even in the face of mass destruction (and intense scenes involving torture and genocide).
Disney/Marvel
11. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)
You get all the requisite T-crossing and I-dotting you would expect at this stage of the game, but the capper for the first chunk of the MCU saga is a mostly satisfying season finale that offers rare moments of catharsis among entertaining character moments that will prompt laughter and even, maybe, a few tears.
Disney/Marvel
10. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)
This second outing from director Jon Watts and leading man Tom Holland maintains the larkish tone and emphasis on characters that makes these films feel like such a unique corner of the MCU. This time, the post-snap (or "blip," as the film calls it) Peter Parker and his pals head to Europe in a movie that feels like a road comedy which occasionally busts out some superheroics.
Disney/Marvel
9. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
Director Taika Waititi ("Hunt for the Wilderpeople") strikes a delicate balance between breathless action and fate-of-the-universe stakes on one hand and tongue-in-cheek silliness and snappy banter on the other. Luckily, he's got Chris Hemsworth, who excels at both, surrounded by the witty likes of Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and franchise newbies Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and a gloriously over-the-top Cate Blanchett.
Disney/Marvel
8. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
The plotting and pacing aren't as tight as in "Winter Soldier," but if you're looking for dark human conflict and rousing superhero-on-superhero action, this movie does a whole lot right that "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" did wrong.
Disney/Marvel
7. "Iron Man" (2008)
It all starts here -- a superhero origin story for literalists who can’t get behind exploding planets or radioactive spiders. Jon Favreau, then most famous for directing "Elf" and writing and co-starring in "Swingers," seemed an odd choice for the material, but he knows how to give us both the characters (played by Downey and Gwyneth Paltrow with panache) and the ka-blam.
Marvel
6. "Black Panther" (2018)
While Chadwick Boseman's titular African king-superhero takes something of a back seat to a troika of fascinating female characters -- played by Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright -- the movie nonetheless overflows with excitement and rich backstory. (And Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger ranks among the franchise's greatest villains.)
Disney/Marvel
5. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)
Less guilt-driven and haunted than previous iterations of the character (on the page or screen), Tom Holland's Spider-Man has enough on his plate dealing with his superhero growing pains. Hungry to join The Avengers but still grappling with all he has to learn -- he's only 15, after all -- our hero faces off against blue-collar bad guy The Vulture (Michael Keaton, Birdman at last) in an adventure that's breezy and funny while also featuring genuine stakes, terrific characterizations and wonderfully detailed casting. (You gotta love a teen movie that works in Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Abraham Attah and Josie Totah, plus scene-stealing newcomer Jacob Batalon.)
Sony/Marvel
4. "Doctor Strange" (2016)
It would be all too easy to make the spell-casting Master of the Mystic Arts look ridiculous on the big screen, but somehow director Scott Derrickson and his crew gave us a version of surgeon-turned-magician Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who seems at home in the real world, rubbing shoulders with the Avengers, and traversing trippy, eye-popping dimensions where none other could go.
3. “Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
Breezy, flippant and soaking in the super hits of the ’70s, this comedy adventure is something of an outlier -- both tonally and geographically -- in the Marvel Universe. Still, whether or not Rocket Raccoon and Black Widow ever cross paths, this star-spanning saga was a reminder that there’s more than one way to tell a superhero story.
Disney/Marvel
2. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)
Aggressive patriotism meets anti-government paranoia in this exciting tale that pits the Captain against labyrinthine conspiracies. It also turns out that Steve Rogers is way more interesting displaced in time in the 2000s than firmly at home in the 1940s. And you will believe The Falcon can fly.
Disney/Marvel
1. “The Avengers" (2012)
Still the gold standard of the MCU, this movie reveals that Joss Whedon gets comic books down to their DNA, in the same way that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were fluent in the language of serials in the “Indiana Jones” movies. Putting all these heroes in one room (or helicarrier, anyway) yielded terrific results, even if the film’s success led to the all-superheroes-all-the-time ethos of contemporary Hollywood.
Disney/Marvel
