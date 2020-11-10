donald trump tweets about joe biden dnc speech

Getty Images

How Big Tech ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With a Biden Victory

by | November 10, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“I can’t imagine a world in which Joe Biden is going to really attack [social platforms] and vilify them,” one analyst says

The 2020 election couldn’t have gone better for tech giants like Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

A Joe Biden victory, coupled with a (possible) Republican-controlled Senate, helps these companies on several fronts. It reduces the antitrust scrutiny many of them face, while also putting someone in the White House who is less combative towards China — which could be good for their bottom lines. And critically, it removes from the equation President Trump, who has been a vocal critic of Twitter and Facebook’s moderation policies.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has a Better Week With AJ McLean Elimination

Nielsen to Add Hyper-Targeted Ad Measurement to National TV Ratings
Tucker Carlson Continues to Defend Trump's False and Baseless Voter Fraud Claims

Tucker Carlson Won’t Stop Backing Trump’s False and Baseless Voter Fraud Claims (Video)
quibi fail

Where Quibi Went Wrong: A Lack of Business Agility | PRO Insight
alex trebek george stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos’ Rep Lobbies For Him to Become Next Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (Exclusive)
NCIS Los Angeles

Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’
Eva Longoria DNC Democratic National Convention

Eva Longoria ‘So Sorry’ for Diss of Black Women Voters
Joe Scarborough Morning Joe

‘Morning Joe’ Challenges Top Republicans to Back Biden Victory: ‘Where Is Mike Pence?’

Disney+ Turns 1: What Worked and What Didn’t for Netflix’s Biggest Rival
John Oliver Says Trump's Defeat Is Like a Reverse 911

John Oliver Says Trump’s Election Loss Was Like a ‘Reverse 9/11’ (Video)
Jeopardy Greatest of All Time

‘Jeopardy!': How Have Ratings Been in Alex Trebek’s Final Season?