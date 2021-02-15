Bob Ross

How Cinedigm Turned to Bob Ross to Compete Against the Streaming Giants

by | February 15, 2021 @ 12:10 PM

“The big boys? Let them kill each other and dramatically ratchet up the programming costs,” CEO Chris McGurk says

It wasn’t just Disney and Netflix that benefited from streaming’s supercharged rise amid a year that saw most people confined to their homes far more than they would like.

Cinedigm, once known for its home entertainment and movie projector business, is now one of the biggest streaming players that you’ve never heard of — unless you happen to be a massive fan of the late art instructor Bob Ross.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Season 4 Premiere Ratings Drop From Last Year Despite Claudia Conway Audition
WGA packaging fee victory

Do Hollywood Writers Still Need Agents After WGA’s Packaging Fee Victory?
valentines day single women shows couple shows

Who Gets the Remote on Valentine’s Day? How Your Relationship Status (and Gender) Affect What TV You Watch
Cherries Wild

Inside Fox’s Plan to Make Pepsi Game Show ‘Cherries Wild’ Not Look Like a Pepsi Commercial
Clarice

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut

3 Years After #MeToo, Hollywood Grapples With a New Crop of Accusations
wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

How CBS Continues to Bet Big on Horror With ‘Clarice’
The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios
February Oscar Contenders Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Nomadland The United States vs. Billie Holiday The Father

Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through – With Voters and Audiences?