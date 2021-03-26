How Hollywood’s Groundlings Improvised Through the Pandemic – Without COVID Jokes | Video

by | March 26, 2021 @ 9:15 AM

WrapPRO Roundtable: “I don’t know if anyone wants to be reminded of what we are in right now,” troupe member Michael Churven says

The Groundlings are finding a new kind of applause through the magic of the live chat room. Like all live entertainment forms, the Hollywood-based improv comedy troupe had to reinvent their art form for the digital world in recent pandemic months, turning to online classes and performances.

“Obviously we are a live theater company… now forced to deal with this digital world of video conferencing,” said Leonard Robinson, a company member and teacher who is currently in the cast o HBO’s “Insecure,” in conversation with TheWrap’s Diane Haithman. “We went from not being able to do it to having to do it in, like, a month. We forced ourselves to come out of the theater and figure out a way to connect with the world.”

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

