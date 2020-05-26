How Jewish Theaters Are Responding to Pandemic Closures (Guest Blog)

“Let my name be remembered with laughter,” said Sholem Aleichem, the man whose tales became the basis for a little musical called “Fiddler on the Roof.” On Sunday, a worldwide celebration of the writings of Aleichem, who died in 1916, was performed — virtually of course.
The event may prove a comforting salve for millions who share Aleichem’s religious roots, and perhaps even for those who don’t. (After all, did anyone not weepily relate when Tevye sang “Sunrise, Sunset”?) Many viewers of all faiths have streamed “Unorthodox,” endlessly rerun Larry and Jerry’s sitcom kvetching, gone to a nearby stage to see Joshua Harmon’s “Bad Jews” (which in 2015 was one of the most produced plays of the year) and anxiously await Mrs. Maisel’s return.
Modern-day Aleichems, like Harmon, work hard to find the humor behind a troubled history. And they are not having a great spring. Daniel Okrent, who has written scholarly books (on subjects like Prohibition and eugenics) and served as the public editor of the New York Times, has co-written, with Peter Gethers, “Old Jews Telling Jokes.” It was about to open a six-week run at the Colony Theater in Los Angeles when the coronavirus struck. “The only comfort I take for the postponement is that when we’re finally past this horrible crisis, the world will need Jewish humor as much as ever,” Okrent said. “After all, Jews have been using it to deal with catastrophes for centuries.”
Wendy Kout also manages to mix laughter and loss in “We Are the Levinsons,” which was in rehearsal at the New Jewish Theatre in St. Louis before theaters shut down. Michelle Kholos Brooks does the same with “Hitler’s Tasters,” which had just started a run at the Electric Lodge Theatre in Venice. Brooks has a pretty good role model, in her father-in-law Mel Brooks, who famously made the Fuhrer seem funny.
The entire live theater community is suffering during the pandemic and its aftermath. And while there have been countless plays over the years dealing with other religions (“Doubt,” Agnes of God,” “The Book of Mormon”), there are an active number of companies that only perform Jewish-themed material. They are finding it challenging to smile — let alone laugh — at this moment. “How do we stay relevant when we are not functioning?” asked Adam Immerwahr, who runs Theatre J in Washington, D.C. (So far, by offering classes and streaming.) “How do I keep my (650) subscribers engaged and committed when physically separate?” echoed Barbara Brooks, of the Minnesota Jewish Theatre. (She offers online conversations with past artists.)
Ronda Spinak, head of the Jewish Women’s Theatre in West Los Angeles (which produced the hit “Not That Jewish”), is considering performing shows outside, since her venue is connected to a parking lot. Drive-in movies are returning, so why not drive-in theater? In fact, Spinak’s idea is to remove automobiles and put some social-distanced chairs out there instead. All the companies are cautiously planning future seasons, thinking small casts and low tech.
Meanwhile, the artists whose work often fills those stages are hardly hibernating. Monica Piper, former Emmy winner and the star-writer of “Not That Jewish,” is working on the Nickelodeon reboot of “Rugrats.” Wendy Kout is busy writing “Jacob the Baker,” based on the best-selling books by Noah benShea. Michelle Brooks is working on “War Words,” about soldiers fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Will her religion seep in? “Judaism is not a factor, per se,” she said, “but it seeks to understand the impulse of people to identify and demonize ‘the other.’ Trying to work out that problem, of course, goes to the very core of being Jewish.”
And The Jewish Women’s Theatre is now offering its supporters a platform to tell their own stories: including those who have chosen to convert. (Old Jews, bad Jews, not-so Jews. So why not new Jews?) Stories, after all, are what Sholem Aleichem left behind.
.
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: "Plaza Suite"
A new revival of Neil Simon's comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will now play March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021. The show had been expected to begin previews at the Hudson Theater on March 13, the day after theaters were shut down.
Postponed: "MJ"
The new Michael Jackson musical, starring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as the late King of Pop, had been planning to begin performances in July for an August opening. But now it's pushed back its debut to next spring, with a new opening night set for April 15, 2021.
Closed: "Frozen"
Disney's stage version of the animated hit "Frozen" became the first long-running show to close due to the pandemic. The Tony-nominated show opened in March 2018 and played 825 performances and 26 previews.
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
1 of 12
Disney’s “Frozen” is the latest affected
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.