How Local Journalism Can Survive in a Pandemic Economy | Podcast

by | April 10, 2020 @ 4:00 PM

Advertising just isn’t cutting it these days

Every industry is suffering the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the journalism industry is no exception. Perhaps no sector of that has been hit harder than local news.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, and assisting managing editor, Daniel Goldblatt, spoke with media and politics reporter Clara Chan about some of the ways local journalism can survive in this crisis.

“Moving forward, I think a lot of what analysts have been looking at it is, aside from everything having with the pandemic, this is even more indicative of how perhaps local papers need to re-think their revenue model and move away from this system that is over-reliant on advertising,” Chan explained. “Because essentially as things are going right now, it’s not sustainable.”

Watch the video above to see the full conversation and stay tuned for more information about the launch of “The Wrap-Up.”

Daniel Goldblatt

Assistant Managing Editor • Twitter: @DanielGoldblatt

