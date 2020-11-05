Zynga chief operating officer Matt Bromberg. Photo: Zynga

How ‘Pick Up and Play’ Games Pay Off For Game Developer Zynga

by | November 5, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Zynga’s Social Slots game, a mobile adaptation of casino slots with chat features, was the highest-earning game in the quarter

Mobile game developer and publisher Zynga’s record high third-quarter earnings show its expensive bets on buying Asian-based mobile developers are paying off.

Zynga acquired developers Peak Games and Rollic last quarter, which make games that are easy to pick up and play. By operating both studios as subsidiaries, Zynga capitalizes on the hyper-casual market, which is one the fastest-growing segments within mobile gaming and continues to pick up millions of players per month.

