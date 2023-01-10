entertainment layoffs

Major layoffs have hit AMC Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Netflix.

Why Streamers Can Do Better Than Archaic Economic Fixes Like Mass Layoffs | PRO Insight

by | January 10, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

As an industry known to innovate, it’s time to find other ways to appease Wall Street, improve financials and secure a streaming-first plan

Major media and entertainment companies are turning to the 1970s-era tactic of laying off thousands of employees, ostensibly in preparation for a potential incoming recession. Concerns from the wider industry are making these job cuts easier to accomplish, as headcount reductions have become almost expected. But there are more than macroeconomic factors behind these large media companies’ significant losses. The industry is reeling from a painful, initially gradual and now abrupt, transition from a legacy broadcast model to streaming-first.  

The main difficulty is that media and entertainment companies are still figuring out how to make the streaming-first model profitable, a problem made harder as they simultaneously battle rapidly incoming concerns from Wall Street. So, to appease investors, media companies are doing what most major businesses instinctively do: mass layoffs to improve the company financial statements. But surely, as an industry that continues to lead the charge in creativity and innovation, there must be a realization that this is a time where more is required than simply pulling out 50-year-old tricks.  

Become a member to read more.

Dan Goman

Dan Goman is the founder and CEO of Ateliere Creative Technologies, an entertainment technology business that originated as a content company before breaking into SaaS. The son of two immigrant parents who sought political asylum in the United States after expressing dissent towards the communist government in their native Romania, Goman used his intuition and technological acumen to help media companies such as Microsoft, Lucent Technologies and AT&T Wireless advance their technology before trying his hand at entrepreneurship.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Midnight Club, 1899, Warrior Nun

12 Netflix Series That Were Canceled Too Soon
Pedro Pascal Last of Us HBO Max

20 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023, According to Fans | Chart
bad bunny they both die at the end

‘They Both Die at the End’ Series Adaptation From ‘Bridgerton’ Creator Set at Netflix
Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz Kino Lorber Hires

Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite
1923 Harrison Ford

Taylor Sheridan Shows Dominate Most-Watched List Across Broadcast and Streaming | Charts
Inside Job

‘Inside Job’ Fans Rail on Netflix for Cancelling Series After One Season: ‘Don’t Take It Away From Us!’
You-season-4-joe-penn-badgley

‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)
M3GAN

How Strong Reviews and a Murder Dance Turned ‘M3GAN’ Into 2023’s First Box Office Surprise

Superheroes Are Finally Losing Their Grasp on Moviegoers – and That’s Good for the Box Office
mayfair-witches-alexandra-daddario

How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches': Is the Supernatural Series Streaming?
Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry in "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2 on Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Felix Mallard on Where Ginny and Marcus’ Relationship Is Headed After Season 2