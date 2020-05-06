How Texas’ Reopened Movie Theaters Suggest a Post-Pandemic Future (Video)

“We wanted to make it so that the moment you walked in to the moment you reached your seats, you didn’t have to touch anything,” Santikos CEO Tim Handren says

San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment’s experience reopening three of its theaters in Texas last weekend could offer a glimpse at what moviegoing will look like in a COVID-19 world — and how willing customers are to return. Despite a lack of new movies, Santikos CEO Tim Handren said the chain managed to fill 60% of its roughly 4,500 available seats — 25% fewer than the maximum capacity for the three theaters in accord with Texas’ coronavirus reopening guidelines.

“We filled about 3,200 of those seats over two days and were able to bring almost 120 employees back to work. Did we make enough money to cover their costs? Yes. Were we able to cover all our operating costs? No,” said Handren, who also serves as mayor of the Texas town Boerne. “But the feedback we have received from our customers has been over-the-top positive. They felt safe, they didn’t have to touch anything and they were satisfied with our work to keep them safe.”

The audience turnout was far from what the movie theater industry expected the first weekend of May would be like at the start of the year, when owners anticipated capacity crowds for the now-postponed May 1 release of Disney’s Marvel spinoff “Black Widow.” Aside from Santikos’ locations, only four other traditional movie theaters in Texas have reopened along with five drive-in locations.

The Santikos reopening proved a success despite the capacity restrictions — and the dearth of new films to show since studios have no plans to release new product until July. The chain opened its three largest theaters by offering $5 tickets for films like Universal’s “Trolls World Tour,” which is available for digital rental for $20, and films that had been in theaters in March prior to the pandemic’s spread, such as “The Invisible Man” and “I Still Believe.”

“We knew that we could operate at 25% because we were operating almost at that level just before we closed,” Handren said. “We were one of the last theater chains in Texas to close, and we had been doing a lot of social distancing protocols before we closed.”

The chain also took additional steps to insure the safety of both moviegoers and staff. Employees were placed at the entrance to open doors for customers and ask if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms like fever or difficulty breathing. Auditoriums, which all have recliner seating at Santikos locations, kept every other row completely empty while two seats were kept open between each moviegoing group, ensuring at least 12 feet of distance.

The three venues are also deep cleaning armrests, cup-holders and tray tables between every screening, and only employees can handle soda fountains at concession stands, which have a limited menu and no refills.

“We wanted to make it so that the moment you walked in to the moment you reached your seats, you didn’t have to touch anything,” Handren said. “All our employees are provided masks, and we made sure with each employee that they were comfortable with returning to work.”

It will still be at least another two months before a nationwide reopening will even have a chance to take place. National chains like AMC and Cinemark are planning for a mid-summer release in time for the release of Warner Bros.’ new Christopher Nolan film “Tenet,” which is still set for its initial release date on July 17.

While those theaters are still planning their social distancing protocols, not everyone is following the same protocols. EVO Cinemas, another Texas chain that opened last weekend, is using infrared thermometers to check the temperature of customers before they enter and denying admission to anyone with a temperature of over 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, plans are in motion to adapt the essential elements of movie theater operation to take social distancing into account. Vista Cinema, one of the leading providers of software for the movie theater industry, has made a package available to any theater owner that will help cinemas transition to contact-free ticketing and concessions.

Among the software tools offered are a new seating software for ticketing that makes it easier to ensure proper distance between moviegoers, keeping seats vacant in between groups even when families of four or more are buying tickets. Other software being provided are modified versions of popular features that have already been widely implemented in theaters, including digital tickets that customers can self-scan at theaters with their phones and ordering of concessions through apps that notify customers when their food is ready, allowing them to get popcorn and drinks without waiting in line to order and pick up.

“We are also providing software for contact tracing for theaters in states like California that are pushing for tracing as a requirement in order to reopen,” said Vista Chief Executive Leon Newnham.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership on Monday with teams at UCLA and UCSF to develop a contact tracing program to track where those who test positive for the virus may have been in contact with others, making Vista’s program a potential tool for medical experts to track how the virus spreads by providing officials with data on any local residents who may have been in a movie theater with someone who tested positive.

“We want to make it easier for theaters to adapt to this new normal, and we’re offering the license free to all theaters through the end of October,” Vista CEO Leon Newnham said. “They can use any and all of the tools we offer to suit their needs.”

Santikos is planning to use Vista’s software in the near future as it continues to operate in a world with no summer blockbusters — and the threat of another shutdown. Last week, Texas reported 7,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest in a single week. While that is partially attributed to increased testing, health experts have expressed concern that loosening lockdown restrictions prematurely may increase the severity of the virus’ spread. Handren said that he is following new information about the virus as both a theater owner and mayor of Boerne and is planning to adapt to whatever new updates come.

“In my opinion, (Texas) Gov. Abbott has been very objective about looking at the data and seeing what it tells. We have four months of data on a very nascent virus, and I think people are trying to gather the data and trying to draw conclusions that make sense on a more massive scale,” Handren said. “I think the key is just being nimble, and to bring it to our own theaters in San Antonio, we just need to make sure we are adhering totally to the latest CDC advisories and monitor every single day what is happening. The last thing we want is to be the company that put people in a dangerous situation, and we’re not going to be that company.”