How ‘The Office’ Is Already Paying Off for Peacock

by | February 22, 2021 @ 6:30 AM

Emphasis on the “paying” part

“The Office” already appears to be paying off for Peacock, especially the decision to put the majority of the former NBC comedy’s episodes behind the new NBCUniversal streaming service’s paywall.

According to data from data firm Antenna, “The Office” drove the highest amount of sign-ups for one of Peacock’s two paid subscription offerings in the service’s short history. That was about 3.9 times the amount who signed up compared to the average December weekend.

