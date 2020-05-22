Most fan movements are done in vain and rarely do they emerge victorious — but most fan movements are not #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. After years of campaigning, HBO Max announced this week it would release an extended version of “Justice League” next year.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, we threw up the Bat Signal and TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez and Ross Lincoln answered the call to explain just how this infamous edit of Zack Snyder’s 2017 film “Justice League” came to life and what might be included in the new version.

“There’s not going to be any reshoots of any kind with any actors,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just additional dialogue. Here’s something that hasn’t been reported yet: (Snyder) did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening. We’ll give you money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

He added, “This movie is basically one and done. This is to … close the loop, to finish the story. Maybe not the whole story, cause he did have like a three to five-picture plan. But this Snyder-verse, I’ll call it, will end with the Snyder Cut. Don’t expect any spinoffs for Batman or with Ben Affleck as Batman or any of that.”

