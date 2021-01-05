How to Stream CNN’s Coverage of the Georgia Senate Runoff Race 

Georgia’s tense Senate runoff will finally reach its conclusion on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and CNN will run dedicated coverage all day Tuesday, both on its cable channel and companion streaming apps.

Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are up against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in a tight race that will decide the fate — and political leaning — of the Senate.

We should note it is possible that neither set of candidates will have enough of a lead by the end of the night to report a projected victory. Given the fact that they needed a runoff in the first place, and that Biden defeated Trump by less than 12,000 votes there, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if it’s too close to call at the end of the night.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and John Berman will kick off coverage with “New Day” at 7 a.m. ET, where they’ll discuss live news updates and the election ahead. At 9 a.m. ET, CNN’s special election coverage will begin.

Its “Election Day in America Continued” programming will transition into “Election Night in America” at 5 p.m. ET, which is when the polls will close and the results will begin to trickle out. The network’s special coverage of the Georgia runoff races will continue overnight until 3 a.m. ET.

CNN’s coverage of the runoff elections starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Tune in to CNN or CNN International for live cable updates or watch on mobile devices via the CNN app for iOS and Android. The network will also stream live coverage of the election results through its CNNgo apps for smart televisions — including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

There won’t be a free opportunity to watch, however, as you will need a valid TV provider login to check out CNN’s stream on CNNgo.

CNN News’ website also has a digital landing page for all its coverage on the Georgia election which it will update with live results, and that can be found here.