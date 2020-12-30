How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

CNN will bring Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen together for the fourth year in a row for “CNN New Year’s Eve,” where the two hosts will undoubtably fill the night reflecting on the insane year that was 2020. Unlike previous years, Cooper and Cohen won’t be surrounded by a crowd crush of people–you can thank the pandemic for that. But they still plan to broadcast their show live from the historic spot as they do every year.

The night will kick off at 8pm ET, and include performances from John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

If music’s not your thing and you’re feeling a bit of wanderlust, don’t worry–the night will also feature appearances from CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman, and Bill Weir, who will be broadcasting from locations around the world. from locations around the world.

Also Read: How to Stream 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest' 2020

Cooper and Cohen will carry the East Coast celebrations until 12:30am ET. Then they’ll hand the reigns over to CNN personalities Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will usher in the New Year for the Central Time Zone.

Those tuning in to share the celebration of saying goodbye to 2020 can share their New Years sentiments on Twitter using the hashtags #CNNNYE, and CNN may include them in their ticker during the broadcast.

CNN will have the livestream available on its homepage and on via the CNN app on iPhone and Android. You can also tune in via CNN.com/go, which lets you watch live tv on any device including Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and iPads.

Also Read: How to Stream Fox's 'New Year's Eve Toast and Roast 2021' With Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

The livestream will not be free — you’ll need a valid TV provider login to watch.

Despite the fact most people will be celebrating from their homes this year, there’s no shortage of New Years Eve celebrations to stream. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, ABC is offering Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest, FOX’s “New Years Eve Toast & Roast 2021” hosted by Community stars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, and Univision’s “¡Feliz 2021!” which will be broadcast from both Miami and New York.