How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2021’ With Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

No Steve Harvey this year, but the show will go on

| December 30, 2020 @ 8:19 PM Last Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 8:20 PM
Fox’s 2020 New Year’s Eve celebration is going to look a bit different this year.

This year, Fox decided to bring in “Community” alums Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Masked Dancer”) and Joel McHale (“Ted,” “Will & Grace”) to ring in the new year and bid a final farewell to 2020 with a brand-new special called “FOX’S New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.” That means that as far as we know, Steve Harvey will not be present this year — again, that’s as far as we know. (We’ll miss you, Steve).

You can watch the special on Fox on Thursday, Dec. 31, starting at 8/7c (tape-delayed in mountain and pacific time zones). Then it’ll take an hour break and return at 11 p.m. ET and go until 12:30 a.m. ET (tape-delayed central, mountain and pacific time zones).

If you have cable, you can watch it on TV. If not, you can get Fox on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. To be clear, this is airing on Fox network, not Fox News.

The broadcast will be filmed in Los Angeles and will celebrate the “highs and lows” of 2020, according to the press release.

Musical performers will include LeAnn Rimes, who recently won Fox’s competition show “The Masked Singer,” as well as Gloria Estefan and Doctor Elvis. There will also be iHeartRadio performances by John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day and Gabby Barrett.

Celebrity guests appearing will include Leslie Jordan, Morris Chestnut, and Tom Payne, and ers. The stars of new Fox comedy “Call Me Kat,” Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson, will also perform a musical number together, and so will host Jane Krakowski and bandleader Randy Jackson from Fox’s “Name That Tune” revival. Lastly “Last Man Standing” star Tim Allen will appear in a special New Year’s vlog.

“FOX’S New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment with some performances in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Carol Donovan will serve as executive producer. This will be the first year that Fox’s New Year’s Eve special will be produced entirely by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

