‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Takes Off With $11 Million From Box Office Previews

Universal/DreamWorks’ remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” is off and flying at the box office, earning $8.6 million from Thursday preview screenings. Combined with $2.5 million from early access screenings, the film has an $11.1 million start heading into the weekend.

With original animated film director Dean DeBlois returning, “How to Train Your Dragon” already has a remake of the series’ 2014 sequel greenlit for 2027. This weekend, it is projected to earn a domestic opening of $75 million, which would be enough to surpass any of the animated “HTTYD” films.

Early reception for the remake has been strong, with Rotten Tomatoes scores standing at 77% critics and 99% audience.

