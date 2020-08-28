The 2020 MTV VMAs are quickly approaching, and if anything is certain in these uncertain times, it’s that this show must go on.

After scrapping the original plan to have them live and in-person at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, MTV decided to send out a fleet of bedazzled performers including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd out across the city for live performances that will bring all the excitement without taking any unnecessary risks by staying indoors.

From the pre-show to the main event, here’s everything you need to know to watch the extravaganza this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: The 90-minute pre-show hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Location: Performances to be scattered across New York City

Where to Watch/Stream: You can watch both the pre-show and main event on MTV and on 11 other ViacomCBS owned cable networks including MTV2, BET, TV Land, Nickelodeon, VH1, Comedy Central, Spike, Pop, Logo and CMT. For those without cable, it’ll be on The CW (a free broadcast channel). You can also access it with streamers like Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. Unfortunately for Hulu Live TV subscribers, that platform doesn’t carry MTV.

Host: Keke Palmer

Who’s Performing: The pre-show will feature Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Chloe X Halle, Jack Harlow, Tate McRae and others. The main event will feature Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Maluma.

Top Nominees: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have nine nods each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. Taylor Swift has five nods, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber have four each.