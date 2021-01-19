How to Stream ABC News’ Coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Live

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris are finally being sworn to office on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how to stream ABC News’ coverage of the inauguration, you’ve come to the right place.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, ABC’s coverage will start at 7 a.m. ET a special edition of “Good Morning America.” The network will cover all of the major events throughout the day including the swearing-in, the visit to Arlington Cemetary, and the virtual “Parade Across America” in lieu of the usual in-person parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

The inauguration ceremony itself will begin around 11 a.m. ET — but these things never start on time. ABC News will bring you the full ceremony, with commentary from the network’s stable of corespondents and pundits sprinkled in when appropriate.

At 8 p.m. ET, the primetime special “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – An ABC News Special” will air, followed by the multi-network “Celebrating America” special hosted by Tom Hanks from 8:30 – 10 p.m. ET, featuring performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi and more. “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline” will also air special editions on Wednesday.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead the day’s coverage with Muir, “Good Morning America” co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News’ political team will include chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, and more.

To watch “Good Morning America” and regular ABC network coverage, you’ll need access to ABC on a regular television set, a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Fubo — but cord cutters need not worry, because ABC’s streaming news channel ABC News Live will be streaming for free all day starting at 9 a.m. ET on the ABC News YouTube channel.

The streaming coverage will be anchored by “ABC News Live Update” anchor Diane Macedo, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, and Correspondent Kyra Phillips beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Davis will take over live coverage with “ABC News Live Prime” at 7 p.m. ET.

ABC News Live will also be streaming an hour-long special the night before the inauguration on Jan. 19 called “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET. There will be an encore presentation on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. ET.

ABC News will also have lots more digital coverage including a blog updating live throughout the day, a look back at notable inaugurations of the past, and a video with highlights from the 2021 inauguration updating throughout the day. ABC News’ digital video series “Examined” will also have episodes on Donald Trump’s final days in office, and there will also be inauguration coverage on ABC News’ Facebook Watch newscast “On Location.”

ABC News Radio will also be doing status reports each hour and custom interviews from affiliate stations. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here” hosted by Brad Mielke will also post a special edition on Jan. 20 with the latest reporting on the inauguration, and ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will have coverage from multi-platform reporters Alex Presha and Elizabeth Schulze.