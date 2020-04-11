How to Watch Andrea Bocelli in Concert Easter Sunday
Opera singer will be performing from hard-hit Italy at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET
Lawrence Yee | April 11, 2020 @ 6:01 PM
Last Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 6:09 PM
On Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy — one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The event is titled Music for Hope.
“The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth,” the opera singer said in a pre-concert statement.
There will be no audience in attendance in accordance with distancing regulations, though Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli.
You can watch the performance via YouTube or watch live here (above) at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST (London), 7 p.m. CET (Italy).
In conjunction with the concert, the Andrea Bocelli Fund has launched a fundraiser to provide personal protective equipment to front-line healthcare workers.
Opera not your thing?
There’s also Trillerfest for the hip-hop and EDM crowd. Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg and Don Diablo are among the featured artists from Friday to Sunday. Check it out on YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine (which allows you to live host over the content). Trillerfest is raising donations for MusiCares and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s also the two-hour gospel musical special, the “Stellar Awards: Music of Hope,” hosted by Grammy winner Kirk Franklin airing on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on UP TV, and 11 a.m and 11 pm ET on AspireTV. The special will feature songs of inspiration from previous Stellar Awards classic performances from artists: Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, Lecrae, Canton Jones, Da’T.R.U.T.H., Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans and many more.
Christian singer Alex Campos is also streaming a performance Sunday (watch here), as well as Marcos Vidal (watch here).
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Getty Images
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi. The foundation — along with Twitter's Jack Dorsey — also partnered with the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles and committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence. The fund, combined with Dorsey's contribution, totals $4.2 million.
Getty Images
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
Getty Images
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Getty Images
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Getty Images
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
Getty Images
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
Getty Images
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Getty Images
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Getty Images
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Getty Images
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Getty Images
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
Getty Images
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Getty Images
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
Getty Images
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said on his platform that he is donating $1 billion in shares of his other company Square Inc. to help fund relief efforts. Dorsey said it is about 28% of his wealth. After "we disarm the pandemic," Dorsey said, the money will also help fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.
Along with Rihanna's charitable foundation, committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence for a total $4.2 million grant.
There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us
