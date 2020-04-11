How to Watch Andrea Bocelli in Concert Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy — one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The event is titled Music for Hope.

“The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth,” the opera singer said in a pre-concert statement.

There will be no audience in attendance in accordance with distancing regulations, though Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli.

Also Read: Paris Hilton to DJ Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest to Help COVID-19 Patients

You can watch the performance via YouTube or watch live here (above) at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST (London), 7 p.m. CET (Italy).

In conjunction with the concert, the Andrea Bocelli Fund has launched a fundraiser to provide personal protective equipment to front-line healthcare workers.

Opera not your thing?

There’s also Trillerfest for the hip-hop and EDM crowd. Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg and Don Diablo are among the featured artists from Friday to Sunday. Check it out on YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine (which allows you to live host over the content). Trillerfest is raising donations for MusiCares and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s also the two-hour gospel musical special, the “Stellar Awards: Music of Hope,” hosted by Grammy winner Kirk Franklin airing on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on UP TV, and 11 a.m and 11 pm ET on AspireTV. The special will feature songs of inspiration from previous Stellar Awards classic performances from artists: Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, Lecrae, Canton Jones, Da’T.R.U.T.H., Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans and many more.

Christian singer Alex Campos is also streaming a performance Sunday (watch here), as well as Marcos Vidal (watch here).