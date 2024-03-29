If you’re looking for a pulse-pounding drama that drops you right into the grimy, bloody streets of New York, “Asphalt City” might be the ticket for you. Tye Sheridan stars as a young paramedic who gets partnered with a grizzled NYC veteran (Sean Penn) and takes a crash course in the harsh realities of saving a life.

If the movie sounds familiar but the title doesn’t, that’s because “Asphalt City” debuted at Cannes 2023 under the title “Black Flies.” Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire (“A Prayer Before Dawn”), it also features recent “True Detective” standout Kali Reis, who co-starred in Season 4 of the HBO hit alongside Jodi Foster.

Is “Asphalt City” streaming or in theaters?

Roadside Attractions and Vertical will debut “Asphalt City” exclusively in theaters on March 29.

There are no streaming details available yet, but we’ll update this space when we know more. For now, check your local listings for showtimes and tickets near you.

What is “Asphalt City” about?

Not for the faint of heart, “Asphalt City” follows a young paramedic with dreams of becoming a doctor who is confronted with the stark truth of what happens before a patient ever makes it to a doctor’s care.

You can read the official synopsis below and get a taste of the film’s tone in the clip that follows.

“Asphalt City follows Ollie Cross (Tye Sheridan), a young paramedic assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncompromising and seasoned partner Gene Rutkovsky (Sean Penn). The dark nights reveal a city in crisis; Rutkovsky guides Cross, as each 911 call is often dangerous and uncertain, putting their lives on the line every day to help others. Cross soon discovers firsthand the chaos and awe of a job that careens from harrowing to heartfelt, testing his relationship with Rutkovsky and the ethical ambiguity that can be the difference between life and death.”

Who is in the cast?

“Asphalt City” boasts an ensemble full of familiar faces. Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn stars alongside “Ready Player One” and “Mud” actor Tye Sheridan and “The Dreamers” and “Funny Games” actor Michael Pitt. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts”), Raquel Nave (“Bizarre Again”), Gbenga Akinnagbe (“Power Book II: Ghost”), former professional boxer Mike Tyson (“The Hangover”) and “True Detective” Season 4 breakout Kali Reis.

Watch the trailer