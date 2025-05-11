How to Watch the BAFTA Television Awards 2025

The BAFTA Film Awards are done and over with, and now it’s time for TV to get its turn.

Celebrating the best in British television — though of course, there’s an international category too, so American shows are nominated as well — the BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted this year at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch the ceremony.

When is the awards ceremony?

The BAFTA TV awards will be given out on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

What time does it start?

The BAFTA television awards start 7 p.m. BST, which is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT for Americans.

How can I watch it in America?

It’s a bit challenging, but it’s not impossible to watch the BAFTAs in America. The easiest route is streaming it via BritBox. They’ll stream both the ceremony and the red carpet arrivals.

The BAFTAs are also airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, but you’ll need a VPN to watch it that way, as those platforms are exclusive to the UK.

Who’s hosting?

Alan Cumming is hosting this year, making his BAFTA hosting debut. Obviously he’s no stranger to hosting in general though, as he hosts the popular reality TV show “The Traitors.”

Who’s nominated this year?

This year’s nominees include “Shogun,” “True Detective: Night Country,” and more. You can check out the full list of nominees here.