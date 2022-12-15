In honor of Disney’s beloved 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” ABC and Disney is mounting the live-action “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” from “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu.

Here’s all you need to know to watch the two-hour live-action and animated special (it’s a little bit of both!), featuring Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner singer/songwriter H.E.R. as heroine Belle and singer Josh Groban as the Beast she grows to love.

What time does “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” start?

It airs Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8pm ET/PT and 7 Central on ABC.

Is the “Beauty and the Beast” live special streaming?

Yes, but not immediately. It will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 16 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who is in the “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” cast?

H.E.R. plays Belle, Josh Groban plays Beast, Broadway star Joshua Henry is villain Gaston, Martin Short is Lumière, David Alan Grier is Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji of “Schitt’s Creek” is Le Fou, Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts, “black-ish” star Leo Abelo Perry is Chip, stage and screen actor Jon Jon Briones is Maurice, Belle’s father. EGOT-winning legend Rita Moreno is the narrator.

Watch the Trailer