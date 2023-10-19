President Joe Biden will address the nation on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East Thursday night beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The speech comes one day after Biden made a whirlwind visit to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and victims of the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7.

During his visit, Biden said that he, like many other Americans, “understands” what Israelis are feeling after the attacks.

“You can’t look at what has happened here … and not scream out for justice,” Biden said during his visit to Tel Aviv. “But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said. “After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Biden also addressed the families of the 500+ Palestinian victims of the deadly al-Ahli Arab Hospital bombing on Wednesday, saying that he “truly grieves for the families who were killed or injured by the tragedy,” and promised humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,400 casualties in Israel and 3,478 casualties in Gaza, according to the news organization Al Jazeera, citing numbers from Israeli Army and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In Thursday’s speech, Biden will likely echo his pledge for humanitarian assistance into Gaza via Egypt and denounce Hamas as terrorists. He is also expected to address Russia’s attack on Ukraine and outline the U.S. plan for further aid there. Here’s how you can watch his address Thursday night.

What time is President Biden’s Israel-Hamas address?

The president’s address will air live across the nation starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Where can I watch President Biden’s address on TV?

ABC, CBS, NBC and cablers CNN, Fox News, MSNBC will all carry Biden’s speech live.

Where can I stream President Biden’s address?

You can stream President Biden’s address in any of the players below.

The White House

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News