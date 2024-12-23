Where to Watch ‘Christmas on the Farm With Jill Wagner & Family’?

Jill Wagner and her husband, David Lemanowicz, will host “Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family” on Monday. The pair, who both have a military background, will share their favorite holiday traditions with viewers on Great American Family.

“Great American is the home for faith, family, and country,” said Bill Abbott, president & CEO, Great American Media. “At Christmas, we remember our brave military men and women deployed around the world and we thank them and their families for the sacrifices they make every day for all of us.”

Wagner was raised by her grandmother and her father, a U.S. Marine, and Lemanowicz is an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves. The pair have two daughters together.

When does “Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family” come on?

The holiday special will premiere on Great American Family on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch “Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family”?

The new special will air on Great American Family.

What is “Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family” about?

The holiday special features Wagner and her husband, David Lemanowicz, as they prepare for the Christmas holiday. The pair will cut and decorate their tree, get ingredients for their Christmas dinner, and visit a candlelight service at the restored chapel on their farm.

The special will also support a family in need. The community of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, has gathered gifts for Makayla, TaMarcus, and their two children, who lost everything in Hurricane Helene. Makayla works at the VA Hospital in North Carolina and cares for veterans and their families.