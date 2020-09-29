How to Watch CNN’s Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online

The presidential debates are upon us, and that means we’re fairly close, finally, to the end of what has been an extraordinarily hectic election cycle. The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was hectic, but things should be a bit calmer for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday between Sen Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. And you’ll be able to catch CNN’s coverage for free.

The debate itself is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and CNN’s debate preshow — led by Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper — will start up two hours before that at 7 p.m. ET. CNN’s main crew for the night — Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Abby Phillip — will join in at 8 p.m., and they’ll all stick around once the debate ends at 10:30 p.m. ET.

A whole bunch of other CNN contributors will be popping up throughout the evening, with John King providing stats and polling data on the Magic Wall, and Kaitlan Collins, Arlette Saenz and Jessica Dean reporting in from Clevelend. Daniel Dale will be on fact check duty.

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will take over coverage at 1 a.m. ET.

Unlike Fox News and MSNBC, CNN will allow viewers to stream its debate coverage live, for free on the CNN.com homepage and via the CNN stable of apps Android, iOS and TV streaming boxes. No TV login required.

This debate will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today. She has not announced the debate topics as of the time this article was published.

This probably isn’t the last debate that the 2020 election cycle has in store for us. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are scheduled to debate two more times, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 — though Trump catching COVID-19 certainly puts those events in jeopardy. It’s likely that CNN will maintain this format throughout the debate cycle.

Aside from CNN, there are a number of other free streams for the debate that you’ll be able to check on YouTube, including PBS NewsHour and C-SPAN. And if you pop onto Twitter around debate time, you’ll almost certainly be greeted by a livestream at the top of your feed.