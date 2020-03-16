How to Watch Concerts and Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The arts have taken a major hit as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down theaters and concert venues, including New York’s fabled Broadway.

But as the old adage goes, the show must go on. Artists and performers are going online to entertain audiences — many for free.

Here’s a list of performances that will keep you entertained during self-isolation.

Metropolitan Opera

The Met will stream a title from its Live in HD series each night beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET through the duration of the closure. Watch here.

Living Room Concerts

Broadway World has partnered with some incredible singers to launch a series of daily Living Room Concerts — performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers! The concerts have already included Carolee Carmello from “Hello, Dolly!” and Andrew Barth Feldman from “Dear Evan Hansen.” Watch here.

Stars in the House

Stars of stage and screen will (virtually) join SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. New shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Rudetsky will interview the star, as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Rudetsky will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate. Watch here.

92nd Street Y

The 92Y has made its archive of performances — from concerts to talks — free for the public. On Wednesday, March 18, the 92Y will livestream a special performance of Beethoven and Mahler, performed by mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Myra Huang — the last concert in its 2019/20 concert series Watch here.

WXQR’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier’s” Greatest Hits with Jeremy Denk

NYC’s classical music radio station will stream a special performance from pianist Jeremy Denk beginning at 7:oo p.m. ET. Denk curates and performs a series of events exploring Bach’s life and his most iconic work as artist-in-residence at The Greene Space at WQXR. Watch here.

Speaking of Broadway, the Razzie-winning big-screen adaptation of “Cats” will available on-demand Tuesday, March 17, for those feline inclined.

And be sure to check out Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tweet featuring an unreleased song from Hamilton, entitled “I Have This Friend.”

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020