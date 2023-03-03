Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will face off in the boxing ring as Adonis Creed and Damien “Dame” Anderson in “Creed III.”

In the third installment, Adonis is living a flourished life with his family and in his professional career until his childhood friend and boxing prodigy comes forward ready to make his own mark in the boxing world.

“Rocky” and “Creed” fans have been waiting for this moment since it was announced three years ago, especially since the film was scheduled to be released in November 2022. The main cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad will all be returning. Newcomers include Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spencer Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and of course, Jonathan Majors, who stars as Creed’s opponent Damien “Dame” Anderson.

“Creed III” will be Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. Here’s everything you need to know about “Creed III.”

When Does “Creed III” Come Out?

“Creed III” comes out in theaters on Thursday, March 3, 2023.

Where Can I Watch “Creed III”?

“Creed III” will have an exclusive theatrical release on Thursday, March 3, 2023

When Will “Creed II” Be Streaming?

“Creed” doesn’t have a streaming premiere date just yet. However, since Amazon bought MGM, which owns the “Rocky” and “Creed” film franchises, the film will likely move over to Prime Video during and/or following its theatrical run.

What Is “Creed III” About?

In the threequel of “Creed,” Adonis Creed is living a fulfilled life in his career and with family. However, he’s brought back to the boxing ring after a childhood friend named Damien (Majors), and former boxing prodigy, returns after being incarcerated. With Damien eager to make his mark in the boxing arena, the two square up in the ultimate matchup.

Who Is In the Cast of “Creed III”?

The cast includes Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed; Jonathan Majors, who plays Damien “Dame” Anderson; Tessa Thompson, who plays Bianca; Wood Harris, who plays Tony “Little Duke” Burton; Phylicia Rashad, who plays Mary-Anne Creed and Selenis Leyva, who plays Laura Chavez.

Watch the Trailer for “Creed III”

Where to Watch “Creed” and “Creed II”

The first and second “Creeds” are streaming on a variety of platforms, including Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime and YouTube. The films can also be purchased through Redbox.

Where to Watch the “Rocky” Franchise

“Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV” and “Rocky V” can all be streamed on Netflix.