CBS is hosting the 49th Annual 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, will a handful of talented presenters, including Drew Barrymore, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Tamron Hall. Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized those in television who have achieved outstanding daytime programming, and this ceremony will air the ceremony on CBS, on-demand, and streaming.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the viewing details you need to watch the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

When Are the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards?

This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Friday, June 24 airing coast to coast. The ceremony will run from 9:00-11:00 PM live ET, and delayed 9:00-11:00 PM PT on the west coast.

Will the Daytime Emmy Awards Be Streaming?

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be streaming live on Paramount+, for which you can get a weeklong free trial. The Essentials monthly subscription price is $4.99, which makes the Daytime Emmy Awards available to stream the next day. But if you want to watch the Daytime Emmy Awards live on streaming, you’ll need to spring for the Premium plan at $9.99 a month, which offers access to your local CBS station.

And for those who still have cable, the ceremony will of course air on CBS.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards?

“Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will be hosting the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards?

Top nominees include “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nominations, “General Hospital” totaling at 17 nominations, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” garnering a total of nine nominations, “The Drew Barrymore Show” earning six nominations. The scripted dramas did accrue the most nominations, with other hit soaps such as “Days of Our Lives” earning a total 12 nominations and “The Bold and the Beautiful” garnering eight nominations. The nominations include entertainment talk shows, informative talk shows, game shows, special programming, scripted dramas, and many more.

Check out some of the nominations below.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show

“Family Feud” (SYNDICATED)

“Jeopardy!” (SYNDICATED)

“Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

“Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Hot Ones” (Complex Networks)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” (SYNDICATED)

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood” (SYNDICATED)

“Entertainment Tonight” (SYNDICATED)

“Extra” (SYNDICATED)

“Inside Edition” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (SYNDICATED)

Leah Remini, “People Puzzler” (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” (Facebook Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, “The View” (ABC)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” (Facebook Watch)

Robin Roberts, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“Articulate with Jim Cotter” (PBS)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Start Up” (PBS)

“Wildlife Nation” (SYNDICATED)