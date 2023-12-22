Anthony Hopkins chews it up in “Freud’s Last Session,” the new drama that pits staunch atheist Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) against devout Christian C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) in a hypothetical debate about man, god and the meaning of life. The father of psychoanalysis and the author of “Chronicles of Narnia” never met in real life, but the film imagines the fictional meeting of minds on the eve of World War II, as Freud’s health rapidly declines.

It’s a thought-provoking two-hander bolstered by strong performances from both leads (Hopkins, in particular, seems to be enjoying himself), so if you’re in the mood for a heady historical drama this holiday season, here’s how to watch “Freud’s Last Session.”

Does “Freud’s Last Session” have a release date?

The Sony Pictures Classics drama will arrive in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 22, with a nationwide expansion to follow on Jan. 19, 2024.

Is it streaming or in theaters only?

“Freud’s Last Session” debuts exclusively in theater on Dec. 22 and no streaming release date has been announced. Sony doesn’t have an in-house streaming service, so their films don’t have a built-in streaming release.

Sony has an ongoing deal with Netflix, but the streamer doesn’t pick up all of the Sony Pictures Classics films (last year’s “Living” is on the service, but not “One Fine Morning” or “Return to Seoul”), so we’ll have to wait and see if and when “Freud’s Last Session” will be streaming.

Where to find tickets and showtimes near you

What is “Freud’s Last Session” about?

London, September 3rd, 1939. The world is on the brink of war.

In his final days, Sigmund Freud, a recent escapee with his daughter from Nazi regime, receives a visit from the formidable Oxford Don C S Lewis (Chronicles of Narnia). On this day, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century intimately engage in a monumental session over the belief in the future of mankind and the existence of God.

Is it based on a true story?

Yes and no. The main action of “Freud’s Last Session” is based on an imagined meeting between Freud and Lewis and the debate that might follow. But the film is far from pure fiction and weaves in true biographical details throughout their conversation, including details of their personal relationship, spirituality and philosophical beliefs.

Is it based on a book?

“Freud’s Last Session” isn’t based on a book. However, it’s based on the play by Mark St. Germain, which was based on “The Question of God: C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Debate God, Love, Sex, and the Meaning of Life,” a series of lectures and a book by Dr. Armond M. Nicholi Jr.

Watch the “Freud’s Last Session” trailer