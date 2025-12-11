Where to Watch The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards are upon us once again.

The 2025 Game Awards return to Microsoft Theater to honor the best video games released this year. Nominees for Game of the Year include “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” and “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” both of which have already been optioned to be made into films. Expect a celebration of everything that released this year with a number of announcements of games to come in the following years.

The Game Awards is streaming across a number of platforms. Here is where and when to tune in to the award show.

When is The Game Awards?

The Game Awards 2025 airs on Thursday, Dec. 11.

What time are The Game Awards?

The Game Awards start airing at 5:00 pm PT on Dec. 11. A pre-show for the event begins at 4:30 pm PT.

How can you watch The Game Awards?

The Game Awards will stream across a number of major platforms beginning at 5:00 pm PT. The main places to look will be YouTube and – for the first time – Prime Video.

The show will also be streaming on social platforms like Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Steam.

What games are nominated for Game of the Year?

The games nominated for 2025 Game of the Year range from new turn-based games to highly anticipated installments in beloved franchises. Here is the full rundown of this year’s nominees:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Who is hosting The Game Awards?

The Game Awards will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley. As with many other years, expected some famous faces to pop up to honor the nominees and present awards throughout the night.