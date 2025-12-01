Justin Lin to Direct Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ Video Game Adaptation

Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious” franchise) is set to direct PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures’ film adaptation of “Helldivers,” based on Arrowhead Game Studios’ hugely popular video game franchise.

Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay.

The game received critical acclaim when it first came out in 2015 and the sequel, “Helldivers 2,” sold more than 12 million units across PS5 and PC in the first four months after its launch in 2024. The game recently expanded to Xbox and is performing extremely well.

“Helldivers 2” is a hugely popular game built on teamwork, camaraderie, humor and exhilarating action. The story centers on an elite unit of soldiers—known as Helldivers— who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.

Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan and Lin, through his perfect storm entertainment, are producing.

Lin is best known for turbo-charging the “Fast & Furious” franchise into a multi-billion-dollar global phenomenon. After directing “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” he went on to direct “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “F9: The Fast Saga,” which have collectively earned $2.66 billion globally. Lin also helmed the critically acclaimed and box office hit “Star Trek Beyond,” the final film in the modern “Star Trek” trilogy, and most recently, “Last Days,” which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Dauberman is a writer behind some of the biggest horror franchises of the past decade, including “It,” “Annabelle” and “The Nun.” He has a first look producing deal with Sony.

Lin is repped by CAA, Offer and Weber.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.