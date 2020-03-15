How to Watch Sunday’s Democratic Debate Between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate will be the first one-on-one meeting between the two front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The event was moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN’s Washington, D.C., studios and will not have an audience amid coronavirus concerns — in addition, the candidates’ podiums will be set six feet apart. It will air live exclusively on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Univision’s Jorge Ramos stepped down as moderator after it was discovered he had been in “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” the DNC said. Ilia Calderon will take his place, alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

The debate will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties and Democrats.org. The full debate will be available exclusively the day following the airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Healthcare will surely be a central topic, as the country faces a national emergency with the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday night, Biden has 887 delegates while Sanders trails with 731 delegates following several state primaries. 1991 delegates are needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help.

