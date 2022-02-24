Dun dun. After twelve years of being off the air, “Law & Order” is finally back for Season 21. Originally premiering in 1990, “Law & Order” lasted for 20 seasons and spurred multiple spin-offs. On Thursday, Feb. 24, Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson step into their old characters’ shoes for a fresh series of ripped-from-the-headlines episodes. Joining them are some new faces in the courtroom, including Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Jeffrey Donovan.
If you’re ready to dive into the drama, here’s everything you need to know to watch “Law & Order” Season 21.
When Does “Law & Order” Season 21 Premiere?
“Law & Order” premieres Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. PT and ET on NBC. Afterwards, “Law & Order: SVU” will air at 9 p.m. and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will air at at 10 p.m.
Where Can You Watch “Law & Order”?
“Law & Order” will air weekly on NBC. If you’d rather watch live on your laptop, you can use a live TV service such as FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.
Those with premium subscriptions to Peacock or Hulu can also watch the episode the next day online. You can also watch on Peacock with a basic free plan, although you’ll likely have to wait longer and watch with ads.
Which “Law & Order” Cast Members are Returning?
Sam Waterston will reprise his original role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, just as Anthony Anderson will return as Detective Kevin Bernard, who he played in the last three seasons.
Who Are the New Characters?
Hugh Dancy will play Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price. Camryn Manheim will appear as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Odelya Halevi will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun; and Jeffrey Donovan will play Detective Frank Cosgrove.
Does “Law & Order” Season 21 have a trailer?
Yes, and you can watch it here.
Where Are All The “Law & Order” Spinoffs Streaming?
- The original “Law & Order” series is available online in several different places. You can stream Seasons 13-20 on Peacock. You can also buy Seasons 1, 2, and 16-20 on Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube. Seasons 16-20 can also be purchased on iTunes. Seasons 3-5 are streaming exclusively on DIRECTV.
- “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is currently streaming on Hulu, DIRECTV, Peacock Premium, Fubo TV, USA and Spectrum On Demand. You can also purchase it on Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and Microsoft.
- “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” is currently streaming on Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Philo with a subscription. It’s also available for purchase or rental on Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.
- “Law & Order: UK” is streaming on Tubi for free, and on DIRECTV, Spectrum On Demand, Sundance Now, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, AMC+ and Acorn TV with subscriptions. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.
- “Law & Order: True Crime” can be purchased on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.
- “Law & Order: Trial By Jury” can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.
- “Law & Order: LA” is streaming on NBC, IMDb and Apple TV. You can also buy it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play and Vudu.