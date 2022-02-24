Dun dun. After twelve years of being off the air, “Law & Order” is finally back for Season 21. Originally premiering in 1990, “Law & Order” lasted for 20 seasons and spurred multiple spin-offs. On Thursday, Feb. 24, Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson step into their old characters’ shoes for a fresh series of ripped-from-the-headlines episodes. Joining them are some new faces in the courtroom, including Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Jeffrey Donovan.

If you’re ready to dive into the drama, here’s everything you need to know to watch “Law & Order” Season 21.

When Does “Law & Order” Season 21 Premiere?

“Law & Order” premieres Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. PT and ET on NBC. Afterwards, “Law & Order: SVU” will air at 9 p.m. and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will air at at 10 p.m.

Where Can You Watch “Law & Order”?

“Law & Order” will air weekly on NBC. If you’d rather watch live on your laptop, you can use a live TV service such as FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

Those with premium subscriptions to Peacock or Hulu can also watch the episode the next day online. You can also watch on Peacock with a basic free plan, although you’ll likely have to wait longer and watch with ads.

Which “Law & Order” Cast Members are Returning?

Sam Waterston will reprise his original role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, just as Anthony Anderson will return as Detective Kevin Bernard, who he played in the last three seasons.

Who Are the New Characters?

Hugh Dancy will play Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price. Camryn Manheim will appear as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Odelya Halevi will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun; and Jeffrey Donovan will play Detective Frank Cosgrove.

Does “Law & Order” Season 21 have a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here.

