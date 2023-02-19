Thomas Magnum is locked and loaded, as the “Magnum P.I.” reboot is heading back to NBC and its accompanying streamer, Peacock, for its fifth season.

After CBS canceled the series back in May 2022, NBC threw the the Jay Hernandez-led show a lifeline after it picked it up to run 20 episodes across two seasons in July 2022. Like the original “Magnum P.I.” — which ran for eight season in 1980s — the series is centered on Thomas Magnum, a private investigator living in Hawaii.

In the CBS reboot, Magnum’s story changes just a bit, with him now being a military veteran who returns from Afghanistan and repurposes his skills to use as a private investigator in Hawaii.

In Season 5, Magnum and Juliet Higgins contemplate whether it’s a good or bad idea to pursue a romantic relationship with one another. In the meantime, Rick (Zachary Knighton) juggles being a new father and running La Mariana and Katsumoto (Tim Kang) tries to figure out his next move.

NBC and USA will run back-to-back episodes Sunday, Feb. 19. The second episode of the fifth season will air right after.

Here’s how to watch.

When Does “Magnum P.I.” Season 5 Come Out?

“Magnum P.I.” Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c on NBC.

Where Is “Magnum P.I.” Season 5 Streaming?

New episodes of “Magnum P.I.” Season 5 will stream on Peacock the next day after it airs on NBC. Plans start at $4.99/month.

What Is “Magnum P.I.” Season 5 About?

“Magnum P.I.” Season 5 will continue the story of decorated former Navy SEAL, Thomas Magnum, who just returned home Afghanistan and repurposes his skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.

Who Is in “Magnum P.I.” Season 5?

The cast includes Jay Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum; Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins; Amy Hill, who plays Teuila “Kuma” Tuileta; Stephen Hill, who plays Theodore “T.C.” Calvin; Tim Kang, who plays Detective Gordon Katsumoto and Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Rick” Wright.

Where Are the First Four Seasons of the “Magnum P.I.” Reboot Streaming?

The first four seasons of the reboot can be watched on Paramount+.

Will There Be a Season 6 of “Magnum P.I.”?

NBC picked up “Magnum P.I.” for Season 5 and Season 6 for 20 episodes.

Who Produces “Magnum P.I.”?

CBS Studios produces the “Magnum P.I.” reboot in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the Trailer