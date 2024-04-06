A new royal drama has arrived, in the form of Starz’s “Mary & George.” But, if you’re here, you know that. What you want to know is how to watch it.

It’s a good question, considering it is available to stream, as well as simply watch on your TV. The series stars “Red, White and Royal Blue” star Nicholas Galitzine and legendary actress Julianne Moore as a mother-son duo who scheme their way into power in the 16th century.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is the “Mary & George” release date?

The series premiered on Friday, April 5. You can now watch it on Starz or through the Starz app.

Where is it streaming?

Each episode premieres at midnight on the STARZ app. On broadcast, they will debut on STARZ at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 10 p.m. ET/PT in Canada.

Will “Mary & George” release weekly or all at once?

The series will air a new episode weekly. There will be seven episodes in total, culminating in a finale airing on Friday, May 17.

Is ‘Mary & George’ based on a true story?

Yes, “Mary & George” is inspired by the true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who strategically molded her son, George (Nicholas Galitzine) to seduce King James I (Tony Curran).

According to the official synopsis from Starz:

“Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. “Mary & George” is a dangerously daring historical psychodrama about an outrageous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.”

Watch the trailer