The witching hour is nearly upon us. “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” an adaptation of the horror author’s best-selling “Lives of Mayfair Witches” trilogy, will have its series premiere this weekend. Read on to find out when and where the supernatural series is airing.

When Does ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Come Out?

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ will premiere on AMC on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to AMC, “Mayfair Witches” will simultaneously premiere across the entire AMC Network, including BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv.

Is ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Streaming?

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” will also stream on AMC+ beginning Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Is ‘Mayfair Witches’ Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Mayfair Witches” will be released once a week, every Sunday. The first season consists of eight episodes total.

Who Is in the ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast?

Alexandra Daddario (“White Lotus”) plays Rowan, an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, Rowan must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. “Mayfair Witches” also stars Jack Huston (“Fargo,” “Manhunt”), Tongayi Chirisa (“Another Life,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show”) and Harry Hamlin (“Mad Men,” “L.A. Law”).

Mark Johnson (“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Rectify”), who is overseeing the Anne Rice Immortal Universe is executive producing, along with Esta Spalding (“Masters of Sex,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) and Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific,” “John Adams”) who are both executive producers and writers of the series. Spalding serves as showrunner. This is the second series in an expanding Anne Rice Universe, following last fall’s breakout hit, “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.”

Is ‘Mayfair Witches’ Connected to ‘Interview With the Vampire’?

Possibly! AMC is calling this the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, so with both shows set in New Orleans, a crossover of sorts is not out of the question.

Watch the Trailer