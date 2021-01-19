On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be officially sworn in as the next President and Vice President of the United States. For many reasons, it’s a momentous occasion, and one that most of America has long awaited. As expected, there’s no shortage of ways to tune in to watch the inauguration — and both NBC News and MSNBC will have piles of coverage you can check out in addition to the ceremony itself.

The inauguration itself is expected to start around 11 a.m. ET, and NBC News is going all out with a plethora of inauguration day content. They’ll start at 7 a.m. ET, when Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will kick off the coverage on a special edition of “Today.” They’ll be joined by former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager. Starting at 10 a.m., Guthrie will be joined by Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell. Coverage will continue for six hours, concluding at 4 p.m. ET and members of the news team will be reporting from both New York and D.C.

NBC News and MSNBC’s coverage will include reporting from a massive host of anchors and correspondents, including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Kristen Welker, Peter Alexander, Hallie Jackson, Kelly O’Donnell, Geoff Bennett, Monica Alba, Kasie Hunt, Pete Williams, Ali Velshi, Yasmin Vossoughian, Steve Kornacki and many others.

For those who are looking for streaming options, NBC News Now will stream special coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET. That includes “Morning News Now” with Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers, and “Evening News Now” with Alison Morris.

And at 10 a.m., NBC News Now will carry NBC’s TV coverage.

NBC News Now can always be streamed live for free on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Peacock, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and by using NBC’s app on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Viewers can also find inauguration coverage streamed on The Choice, a free and exclusive channel on Peacock that was created specifically for the 2020 election. MSNBC Live anchor and NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle will lead coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist, and MSNBC hosts Katy Tur and Ayman Mohyeldin.

Later on The Choice, Zerlina Maxwell and Mehdi Hasan will host inauguration-focused specials of their shows at 6 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.

NBC will also offer a few primetime specials after the events of the inauguration are finished. A one-hour special edition of “NBC Nightly News” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET and “Celebrating America,” a primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks that includes appearances from the new President and Vice President, starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

MSNBC’s overall inauguration day coverage starts even earlier, at 6 a.m. ET with “Morning Joe” c0-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist. At 9 a.m. ET, hosts Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow will begin special coverage from both New York and Washington, joined by reporters Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

The official inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Inauguration coverage on MSNBC will continue at 6 p.m. ET with “All In” anchor Chris Hayes. Special primetime programming from Maddow, Reid, and Lawrence O’Donnell come after that, including a broadcast of Biden’s “Celebrating America” inauguration party at 8:30 p.m. ET. On “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET, Brian Williams will go in-depth about the day’s historic moments.

MSNBC will also post-inauguration coverage throughout the night, with Hayes and “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber offering overnight commentary.

You can stream MSNBC’s coverage at NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com, though to do so you’ll need a valid login from a TV provider (cable, satellite or streaming). That means there isn’t a free way to stream MSNBC’s specific coverage, but you can still stream NBC News for free.