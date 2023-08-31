How to Watch Netflix’s Live Adaptation of ‘One Piece’: Who Plays Monkey D. Luffy?

What was once a manga then became an anime series is now been adapted into a live action remake by Netflix. “One Piece” is the streamer’s next big project, and it was completed with the help of “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda.

Making “One Piece” into what fans will watch on Aug. 31 took seven years and much hands-on, on-site consultation from “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda. As the writer and illustrator of what is now regarded as the bestselling manga of all time, he made sure each each fight scene, character development and location setting was up to his standard. No, literally, he wouldn’t allow production to move on if he wasn’t happy with it. Read it from Oda himself in his first-ever message to fans about the show’s production.

“Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production,” Oda wrote. “It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they’ve promised that we won’t launch it until I’m satisfied.”

Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! pic.twitter.com/Woki8YZ27H — Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2023

Look, “One Piece” is a beloved series fans have been following for 23 years, it’s only right that things come out just as Oda intended. The show comes out on Thursday, Aug. 31, and here’s how to watch it.

What is Netflix’s “One Piece” about?

Netflix’s “One Piece” will take up the same storyline as its manga and anime versions, telling the story of Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who sets sail — alongside his trusted shipmates — on a quest to find the mythical treasure called the One Piece. His goal is to become King of Pirates.

Here is Netflix’s logline for the series:

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, “One Piece,” is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, “One Piece,” to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

When does Netflix’s “One Piece” come out?

Netflix’s “One Piece” comes out at 12 a.m. PST/4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, exclusively on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s “One Piece”?

The cast of Netflix’s “One Piece” includes Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy; Emily Rudd, who plays Nami; Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro; Jacob Romero Gibson, who plays Usopp and Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji .

