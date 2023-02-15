How to Watch ‘Picard’ Season 3: When Is It Streaming?

It’s the small-screen reunion that all Trekkies have been waiting for. Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” will finally reunite the main cast from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” after 20+ years.

Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Admiral (formerly Captain) Jean-Luc Picard, who is now retired from Starfleet and living at his family vineyard on Earth.

However, he leaps back into action after receiving a distress call from a long-lost friend and rallies his former U.S.S. Enterprise crew to help.

When Does “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Come Out?

Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres on Thursday, Feb. 16. New episodes of the 10-episode season are available to stream weekly on Thursdays at midnight.

Where Is “Star Trek: Picard” Streaming?

“Star Trek: Picard” streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

In Canada, “Star Trek: Picard” airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

The series is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

What Is “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 About?

The logline for the series reads: A desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Who Is in the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Cast?

As mentioned above, Season 3 of “Picard” reunites the cast of “The Next Generation” for the first time since the “Star Trek: Nemesis” feature film in 2002.

They include:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jonathan Frakes as William Ryker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Michael Dorn as Worf

Brent Spiner as Lore (“Brother” of Data, who was killed in “Nemesis”)

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Reprising their roles from “Picard”:

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Orla Brady as Laris

And new this season:

Ed Speelers as a man assisting Beverly Crusher

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Daniel Davis as Moriarty

Where Are Seasons 1 and 2 of “Picard” and “The Next Generation” Streaming?

“Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” are streaming on Paramount+.

Will There Be a Season 4 of “Picard”

Season 3 is being touted as “The Final Voyage” and the final season of “Picard” so there will not be a fourth season.

Watch the Trailer: