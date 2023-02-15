How to Watch ‘Picard’ Season 3: When Is It Streaming?

It’s the small-screen reunion that all Trekkies have been waiting for. Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” will finally reunite the main cast from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” after 20+ years.
Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Admiral (formerly Captain) Jean-Luc Picard, who is now retired from Starfleet and living at his family vineyard on Earth.
However, he leaps back into action after receiving a distress call from a long-lost friend and rallies his former U.S.S. Enterprise crew to help.
When Does “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Come Out?
Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres on Thursday, Feb. 16. New episodes of the 10-episode season are available to stream weekly on Thursdays at midnight.
Where Is “Star Trek: Picard” Streaming?
“Star Trek: Picard” streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.
In Canada, “Star Trek: Picard” airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
The series is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.
What Is “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 About?
The logline for the series reads: A desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.
Who Is in the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Cast?
As mentioned above, Season 3 of “Picard” reunites the cast of “The Next Generation” for the first time since the “Star Trek: Nemesis” feature film in 2002.
They include:
- Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
- Jonathan Frakes as William Ryker
- Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
- Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
- Michael Dorn as Worf
- Brent Spiner as Lore (“Brother” of Data, who was killed in “Nemesis”)
- LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
Reprising their roles from “Picard”:
- Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
- Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
- Orla Brady as Laris
And new this season:
- Ed Speelers as a man assisting Beverly Crusher
- Amanda Plummer as Vadic
- Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw
- Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
- Daniel Davis as Moriarty
Where Are Seasons 1 and 2 of “Picard” and “The Next Generation” Streaming?
“Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” are streaming on Paramount+.
Will There Be a Season 4 of “Picard”
Season 3 is being touted as “The Final Voyage” and the final season of “Picard” so there will not be a fourth season.