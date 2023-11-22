Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” is bound to become one of the most talked about films of the year. The Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman” filmmaker returns with another provocative character piece for her sophomore feature, starring Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick; an Oxford outcast who becomes infatuated with his elite classmate, Felix Catton (“Euphoria’s” Jacob Elordi).

With the chemistry (and height difference) between its stars already entering meme territory and its more debaucherous set pieces becoming the talk of the town, “Saltburn” will undoubtedly be a hot topic as we head toward awards season — and who wants to miss out on a lively film debate?

If you’re wondering how to watch “Saltburn” right now or where it’s going to be streaming down the line, here’s a handy guide.

When is ‘Saltburn’ in theaters?

“Saltburn” expands wide in theaters on Nov. 22 in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The film had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August 2023, and opened in limited release on Nov. 17, getting off to a strong start at the specialty box office.

Where to find “Saltburn” showtimes at a theater near you

Now that “Saltburn’s” wide release date has arrived, there are pretty good odds you can find a local showtime. Check the links below to see if “Saltburn” is playing near you:

Where will “Saltburn” be streaming?

“Saltburn” is an Amazon/MGM co-production, and the film will eventually be available to watch streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. However, for the time being, “Saltburn” is only available to watch exclusively in theaters.

The streaming release date hasn’t been announced, but we’ll update this space after it is.

What is “Saltburn” about?

Well, that’s a whole debate on social media right now. Is it about class? Is it about desire? You’ll have to see the film to join in on that discourse, but for now, here’s the plot synopsis:

“Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Or, you can watch the “Saltburn” trailer below.