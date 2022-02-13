Super Bowl LVI is here.

The game itself will take place in the new and impressive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

As if that weren’t enough, this is only the second time that the two quarterbacks facing off were drafted No. 1 overall at the beginning of the season. Matthew Stafford, who used to play for the Detroit Lions, will QB for the Los Angeles Rams. Louisiana State University star Joe Burrow came fresh out of college to QB for the Cincinnati Bengals.

But is the Super Bowl streaming? And what time does it start? All your questions answered below.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on Sunday, February 13.

Where Is the Super Bowl Streaming?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC, and it will also be streaming on Peacock for all subscribers. You can also watch at NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Peacock and NBC also have robust Winter Olympics coverage if the Super Bowl, for whatever reason, isn’t your bag.

What Teams Are Playing in the Super Bowl?

Facing off for 2022’s Super Bowl title are the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals have not been to a Super Bowl in 20 years. For the Rams, it’s only been three, but the Rams bring their own twist since they relatively recently returned to Los Angeles where they started in 1944 from St. Louis, Missouri, where they moved in 1995. After 2015, the Rams came back to LA.

Who Is Performing in the Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl will have five performers at the halftime show this year. You can watch the trailer here. The quintet consists of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. This year’s five performers have 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums between them. They take over from last time’s standalone performer in The Weeknd, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020 before him.