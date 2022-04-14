A lot has happened in the time between the end of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021 and the beginning of the family’s new reality show “The Kardashians.” Most notably, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, West at the beginning of 2021, and their divorce became official in 2022. Kim is also now dating “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, and Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kyle Jenner, meanwhile, has had another child with Travis Scott.

All of this and more promises to be covered in the family’s new reality series, “The Kardashians,” but you won’t find it on E!

Is “The Kardashians” Streaming or on TV?

“The Kardashians” will be streaming exclusively on Hulu, and is a Hulu original series. It will not be airing on traditional TV.

Who Is in the New Kardashians Show?

All six Kardashian/Jenner women will be making appearances in “The Kardashians.” Kim, Kourtney and Khloé will return to the screen, as will Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner’s children with Caitlyn Jenner. Kim and Kourtney’s children will also likely chime in from time to time, along with various other people in the Kardashians’ lives like Travis Barker and Travis Scott.

Are Kardashians Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

The first episode of “The Kardashians” is available to stream starting April 14, and subsequent new episodes will be released weekly every Thursday.

Is “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Streaming?

Yes, all 20 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.